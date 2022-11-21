Creative rendition of SARS-CoV-2, displaying 3D prints of virus particles (colorized blue and teal; the blue virus surface is covered with teal spike proteins that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells), and a background image that is a colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with the omicron strain of the virus (blue). Note: not to scale. NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines logged 8,004 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Nov. 14 to 20, an average of 1,143 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 12 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 2 or 0.03 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 568 or 9.4 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 493 or 20.9 percent of 2,358 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 23.1 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 93 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

28 in November 2022

1 in October 2022

1 in March 2022

4 in February 2022

10 in January 2022

1 in December 2021

8 in October 2021

14 in September 2021

7 in August 2021

2 in July 2021

2 in June 2021

5 in May 2021

4 in April 2021

4 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

1 in September 2020

As of Nov. 20, some 73.7 million people in the country are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, around 20.8 million have received their first boosters.

To boost the country's vaccination coverage, the DOH will conduct a 2-day special COVID-19 inoculation drive in December.

Dubbed "Bakunahang Bayan II," the special vaccination days will run from Dec. 5 to 7 and will target children ages 5 to 11.

