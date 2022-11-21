De Lima case: Colanggo says won't withdraw testimony

MANILA - Herbert Colanggo, a robbery with homicide convict who stands as government witness in the illegal drugs case against former Sen. Leila de Lima at a Muntinlupa court, said Monday he is not withdrawing his testimony.

Colanggo issued the statement as he attended the bail hearing for the illegal drugs case of de Lima at the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, even as several witnesses have already recanted their statements implicating the former lawmaker.

The hearing was first scheduled for Nov. 7 but was moved to Monday after De Lima tested positive for COVID-19. The former lawmaker attended the proceeding in person.

Colanggo had said he handed then Bureau of Corrections Director Franklin Bucayu over P1.2 million monthly in 2014, as well as some amount to de Lima's former aide Joenel Sanchez, allegedly for her planned senatorial bid in 2016.

During the proceeding, Colanggo was cross examined by the defense, said Atty. Boni Tacardon, one of De Lima's legal counsels.

"Pag-amin niya na sila nga ay nagbenta raw ng droga at 'yan daw ay kasama sa usapan nila nung isang akusado na si Joenel Sanchez. Importante 'to para sa amin dahil kung matatandaan natin, ang kasong isinampa laban sa mga akusado rito, kasama si Sen. Leila de Lima, ay allegedly conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading. Pero inamin ni ano na talagang 'di lang sila nag-conspire o 'di lang sila nag-agree kundi talagang nagbenta sila ng droga," Tacardon told reporters outside the court.

"Importanteng malaman diyan, ano yung binentang droga, magkanong kinita sa pagbebenta ng droga, sinong bumili, sinong nagbenta. Yung mga bagay-bagay na yan. Kasi, ang consummated illegal drug trading sa ilalim ng mga desisyon ng Supreme Court, dapat nagpapakita... ng detalye ng illegal drug trading," he added.

Colanggo's use of a different name and other personal details were also extracted during the cross-examination, Tacardon said.

In one drug case filed against De Lima, Tacardon said it was found that his name is Roy Vincent Colangco. Based on his birth certificate, his real name is Herbert Colanggo.

"May pinakita sa kaniya na mga dokumento kung saan ang pinipirmahan niya ay yung pangalan niya ay Herbert Colangco - CO - kahit na alam niya ang pangalan niya ay Herbert Colanggo. Lumabas din na mali mali yung nilalagay sa kaniyang mga records tulad ng birthday at birth place. 'Di yun tumutugma sa kaniyang birth certificate," Tacardon said.

The lawyer said this would dent Colanggo’s “credibility and capacity” as a witness.

Colanggo asserted he is telling the truth and said he will not withdraw his testimony.

Among those who recanted there testimony against de Lima is former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos.

The next hearing is scheduled on Dec. 5.

De Lima, who has been detained since February 2017, has denied the illegal drugs charges and said she is being persecuted for being a vocal critic against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

- report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

