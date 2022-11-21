China Coast Guard take unidentified object floating near Pag-asa Island

Pag-asa Island. Photo by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

A China Coast Guard vessel seized an unidentified object found floating near Pag-asa island after the Philippine military was already towing the object, the Armed Forces Western Command said Monday.

In a statement, AFP WesCom said personnel of Naval Station Emilio Liwanag (NSEL) spotted via long range camera an unidentified floating object drifting about 800 yards West off Pag-asa Island at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022.

"The object was drifting towards Pag-asa Islands Cay 1 sand bar due to strong waves and currents," WesCom said.

The NSEL team immediately retrieved the floating object, tied it securely to their boat and started towing it back to the naval station. However, a China Coast Guard vessel with Bow Number 5203 blocked the NSEL team's pre-plotted course twice and deployed a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB).

"The [inflatable boat] forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the NSEL rubber boat. CCGV RHIB then towed it back to CCGV5203," WesCom said.

The NSEL Team has returned to Pagasa Island after the incident. No member of the NSEL Team was injured during this incident.

Surrounded by shallow coral ranges, Pag-asa is the largest landmass of the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines earlier filed a diplomatic protest against China over its "incessant" presence around the Pag-Asa Islands in the West Philippine Sea, which is within the country's exclusive economic zone in the disputed South China Sea.