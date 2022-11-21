Bato, Go lukewarm on SOGIE, same sex union, divorce bills

MANILA — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday said his would-be vote on the proposed measures related to SOGIE, same-sex marriage and divorce will be anchored on his personal beliefs and convictions as a Catholic.

However, the senator said he is still willing to listen to the arguments that will be raised by the bills' proponents.

“﻿While I am devoted Catholic talagang anong sinasabi ng Bibliya, sinasabi ng teachings, Catholic religion ay sinusunod natin talaga for life. Pero there are emerging trends, emerging issues na dapat nating bigyan ng konsiderasyon at 'wag nating isara ang ating puso’t isipan sa mga isyu na yan dahil for all we know buhay ng tao ang apektado sa issues na yan so for me I am open,” Dela Rosa said.

The senator believes majority of the Catholics in the country also share a conservative stand with regards to the said issues.

“﻿Being a Catholic nation, medyo malaking debate pa yan pag-uusapan pa talaga yan, how many percent of the Filipinos are Catholic, that will really weigh down on decision making or any measures,” Dela Rosa said.

Sen. Christopher Go meanwhile believes that of the three said measures would require massive discussions and debates.

“﻿Mahal ko ang ating LGBT full support po ako sa kanila noon pa man pero itong same sex marriage pag-aralan ko ito, at ang same-sex union pag aralan ding mabuti kung katanggap-tanggap na ba sa marami,” Go, in a separate interview, said.

The SOGIE, same-sex union, and divorce bills were put to light again after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla rejected the UN’s call to consider the approval of the said measures in the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO