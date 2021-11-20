Home  >  News

‘Mindanao’s longest flyover’ in Tagum officially opens

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2021 12:33 AM

Tagum City Flyover Courtesy of the DPWH
The ceremonial unveiling of the marker and the drive-through of the Tagum City Flyover were conducted Friday, November 19. Courtesy of the DPWH

MANILA—The Department of Public Works and Highways on Friday opened the 1.035-kilometer Tagum City Flyover, "Mindanao's longest flyover", that will serve as gateway to Mindanao's northern provinces. 

The flyover is situated in the intersection of the Daang Maharlika (Agusan—Davao National Highway) and the Surigao—Davao Road.

The agency said it aimed to draw "traders of agricultural products, manufacturers and investors in the services sector in Southern Mindanao," and to ease vehicular traffic.

DPWH acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado said Mindanao's economic development would benefit from the opening of the structure. 

The project, with a P2.49-billion budget, is part of the "Build, Build, Build" program of the administration. 

Read More:  Infrastructure   DPWH   Build   Build   Build   Mindanao   Tagum City   regional news   regional stories   Tagum City Flyover  