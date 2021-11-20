The ceremonial unveiling of the marker and the drive-through of the Tagum City Flyover were conducted Friday, November 19. Courtesy of the DPWH

MANILA—The Department of Public Works and Highways on Friday opened the 1.035-kilometer Tagum City Flyover, "Mindanao's longest flyover", that will serve as gateway to Mindanao's northern provinces.

The flyover is situated in the intersection of the Daang Maharlika (Agusan—Davao National Highway) and the Surigao—Davao Road.

The agency said it aimed to draw "traders of agricultural products, manufacturers and investors in the services sector in Southern Mindanao," and to ease vehicular traffic.

DPWH acting Secretary Roger G. Mercado said Mindanao's economic development would benefit from the opening of the structure.

The project, with a P2.49-billion budget, is part of the "Build, Build, Build" program of the administration.