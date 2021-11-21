Lawyer Alex Lacson is eyeing for a Senate seat in the 2022 national elections. Photo from Lacson's official Facebook page

MANILA — Senatorial aspirant Alex Lacson on Sunday vowed to craft laws that would be beneficial for small farmers if he gets elected next year.

Lacson, a lawyer who is running under the Senate slate of presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, said he is proposing for a "dairy program" similar to Thailand's.

"Gusto ko isulong ang one-year national dairy program," he said during his guesting on Robredo's weekly radio show.

(I want to advocate for a one-year national dairy program.)

Robredo was absent in the show.

Under the program, each small farmer will receive higher income by being given up to 2 cows to supply milk to the dairy industry, Lacson said.

He noted that the country's dairy industry is underdeveloped since 97 percent of dairy products are imported.

He also proposed to strengthen local production of pork and chicken since 18 percent of these meats in the country are also imported.

Meanwhile, another senatorial aspirant, Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero, said the next administration should include an "energy agenda" as one of its priorities.

Escudero, a former senator, noted the country's persistent problem of brownouts, especially during the summer.

"Ngayon pa lang, dapat ilabas na ng mga nagnanais na pumunuan ang bansa matapos ang administrasyong ito ang kanilang energy and power development program" he said.

(Right now, those who want to lead the country should bare their energy and power development program.)

For Escudero, who previously chaired the Senate environment committee, the use of "clean and affordable energy" is one of the solutions to the constant power outages.

