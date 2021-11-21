MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 175 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 47,074.

The Department of Health also reported 2,227 new cases of the disease, bringing the country’s total to 2,826,410.

The DOH also said there were 3,152 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,758,235.

This means that the country has a total of 21,101 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

ABS-CBN News has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Nov. 18, the government has achieved only 42.7 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people after more than 8 months.

While the National Capital Region had vaccinated more than 92 percent of its target population, other regions have been lagging.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 257.1 million people and caused over 5.1 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 47.7 million infections and over 771,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.