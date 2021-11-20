Presidential hopeful Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said in a vlog posted on Saturday that he and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would continue President Rodrigo Duterte's achievements.

The Marcos camp published the vlog a day after Duterte called the presidential aspirant a "weak leader" in his speech in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Friday.

“Punong puno na naman ang nakaraang linggo sa mga pangyayari sa pulitika. Marami sa mga katanungan natin ay nabigyan na ng sagot dito sa mga pangyayaring ito,” Marcos said on his YouTube channel.

Last week, Duterte-Carpio confirmed and accepted the offer of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas to be Marcos’ running mate in the 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio appeared in Marcos’ vlog for the first time since they joined forces.

“Ang aking partido ay nakipag-alyansa at humingi ng suporta para kay Bongbong Marcos at para sa akin matapos kong tanggapin ang inyong hamon at panawagan,” Duterte-Carpio said in a clip, the same one she posted on her own social-media accounts to announce her alliance with Marcos.

Marcos said his tandem with Duterte-Carpio meant they will seek to continue the Duterte administration's gains.

“Tiwala ako sa binuo naming pagkakaisa na uni-team ni Mayor Inday Sara at sa pinagbuklod naming layunin na ituloy ang mga magandang nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte para sa ating bansa ay magiging matagumpay tayo sa inaasam nating pagbangon at kaunlaran.” Marcos said.

Duterte-Carpio added that they would improve and expand projects which were started under her father's administration.

Marcos also thanked his supporters who have joined motorcades every weekend in various parts of the country to promote his campaign.

In a DZRH interview Friday, Marcos camp spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said they "don't feel alluded to" in President Duterte's allegation that a presidential aspirant with a known family name and father was a cocaine user.

"We don't feel alluded to . . . We only have the highest respect, paggalang at pagkilala kay Presidente Duterte,” Rodriguez said.

On October 29, the Marcos camp said its presidential bet "supports and endorses" drug testing for the 2022 election candidates.

"Of course, unifying presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos supports and endorses any proposal for the drug testing of all candidates in the coming 2022 elections, and in all poll exercises that follow," his camp said.

On Thursday, Duterte claimed that one presidential candidate uses cocaine.

"There’s even a presidential candidate na nag-cocaine . . . May kandidato tayo na nagko-cocaine ‘yan, mga anak ng mayaman . . . Bahala kayo kung anon’g gusto n’yong tao. Inyo ‘yan. Ang akin lang, pagdating ng panahon, basta sinabi ko sa inyo and he is a very weak leader ang character niya, except for the name . . . Ang tatay—pero siya, ano’ng ginawa niya? He might win hands down, OK. If that is what the Philippines wants, go ahead, basta alam ninyo,” Duterte said.

