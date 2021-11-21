Marcos, Sara launch Davao del Norte HQ; other 2022 aspirants bare proposed programs

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who are running in tandem for president and vice president next year, face their supporters on Nov. 21, 2021 in Tagum City, Davao Del Norte. Courtesy of Ka-Juander

MANILA — Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led Sunday the launching of their 2022 campaign headquarters in Tagum City, Davao del Norte days after confirming they are running in tandem for president and vice president, respectively.

The two, calling their tandem 'Uniteam', engaged their supporters, joining the last part of a caravan and distributing some souvenirs, with Duterte-Carpio disclosing that what made her decide to team up with Marcos was his experience as governor for four terms, a congressman and a senator.

Days after the two confirmed their tandem, President Rodrigo Duterte, the father of Duterte-Carpio, called Marcos a "spoiled" and "weak leader". Duterte is backing the presidential bid of his longtime aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

"I confidently believe nga iyang experience nga mao na iyang magtabang sa iya sa pagkapangulo sa Pilipinas," Duterte-Carpio said of her 64-year-old running mate.

(I confidently believe that his experience will help him as President of the Philippines.)

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. and running-mate Sara Duterte-Carpio at Tagum City on November 21, 2021. Photo courtesy of Marcos camp

The Marcos camp has not yet reacted to Duterte's latest remark.

Duterte-Carpio, 43, is running under Lakas-CMD, which she now chairs along with the Davao-based Hugpong ng Pagbabago regional party, while Marcos is under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

The Davao City mayor said she accepted the offer to run as vice president because she realized she can help Filipinos in need.

The presidential bid of Marcos is being challenged by some groups over his tax evasion conviction a few decades ago. His camp describes the disqualification petition as a nuisance.

Marcos' critics also mention the administration of his father, which was mostly through martial rule, marred with allegations of human rights violations and corruption. The family had either dismissed or downplayed the allegations.

Aside from the one in Davao del Norte, separate caravans were also held by supporters of Marcos in Ilocos Norte, Bataan, and Negros Occidental on Sunday.

Marcos said that compared to other caravans happening around the country, the Davao del Norte caravan is different as it is the place where change started and unity begins.

In a statement released by Marcos' camp, the two aspirants said they would make Mindanao " the country's food basket" to help the area recover from the pandemic.

"Malakas ang potensiyal ng Mindanao dahil sa mayaman nitong lupa at magandang klima," the duo said.

(Mindanao has a strong potential because of its rich land and has good climate.)

They cited Bukidnon as an example, which, according to them, is a major producer of rice, corn and sugarcane.

The tandem added that Mindanao also had the potential to strengthen the country's agricultural exports.

ISKO'S 'BILIS KILOS'

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, the standard bearer of Aksyon Demokratiko, said his “Bilis Kilos” agenda of governance in can be replicated all over the entire.

“Nasa pandemya tayo. Ang buhay at kinabukasan ng tao ang nakasalalay. Kaya naisip ko na kung ano ang ginawa natin sa Maynila, ganun din ang gagawin natin sa buong bansa,” Domagoso said in a recent radio interview, according to a statement from his camp.

(We are in a pandemic. The lives and future of the people are at stake. That's why I though that what we did in Manila City, we will also implement in the entire country.)

The agenda include Domagoso's mass housing project, the construction of a COVID-19 field hospital and a new Ospital ng Maynila, the provision of free antigen testing and free remdisivir and Tocilizumab for COVID patients, and delivery of relief goods, his camp said.

"I will devote the first two years of my administration towards reinforcing our health system to best cope with the pandemic... even as we do everything to revive and rehabilitate our economy, to create more jobs, more business and more opportunity," he said.

"We must build more and better health facilities while addressing problems of malnutrition and mental health."

The actor-turned-politician said he would provide gadgets and other school supplies to public school students nationwide, similar to what he did with learners in Manila.

Public school teachers will also be given laptops and internet connection, he added.

Domgaso said housing would become the new focus of "Build, Build, Build," the Duterte administration's infrastructure program.

He added that he would work with Congress to reduce taxes on petroleum and electricity.

BONG GO'S STAND ON VACCINATION, NTF-ELCAC

Go, for his part, reiterated his appeal to grant cash incentives to beneficiaries of the government's conditional cash transfer program once they get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid proposals to make inoculation mandatory.

He also stands by his position to back the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) after its budget was slashed by the Senate due to unexplained spending this year.

ROBREDO SUPPORTERS

Meanwhile, supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo from various municipalities in the Caraga region served lugaw to residents.

In Butuan, Robredo's supporters also gave out pink puto and put up a freedom a freedom wall where residents could air their concerns.

Supporters of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo in the Caraga region gave out lugaw and puto. BXU-ADN

Robredo is seeking the presidency as an independent candidate even though she belongs to the Liberal Party.

PING ON A BREAK

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who recently visited Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea days after the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and used water cannon on Filipino supply boats at the Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), spent the day in his home province, according to his social media post.

Photo session: A quiet Sunday with the sprayers of mango trees in my home province is life’s simple yet best reward. pic.twitter.com/kVtmjBrfON — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) November 21, 2021

The final list of candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will be released in the coming weeks, according to the Comelec. The campaign period for national aspirants officially begins on Feb. 8, 2021.

— With reports from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News; and from Hernel Tocmo, Grace Alba, Gracie Rutao, Romeo Subaldo, and Charmane Awitan