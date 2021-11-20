Duterte to attend ASEAN-China Special Summit on Monday

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to join the ASEAN-China Special Summit via video conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations on Monday.

"Upon the invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, the President will join his ASEAN counterparts to take stock of the achievements of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations over the past three decades and chart the future of the partnership for the next 30 years," the Department of Foreign Affairs (IDFA) said in a statement.

The summit will be co-chaired by President Xi and His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, the ASEAN Chairman for 2021.

Among the topics expected to be discussed is the Philippines' position on key areas of cooperation and regional issues.

Joining Duterte in the summit are Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, Presidential Assistant for Foreign Affairs Robert E.A. Borje, and Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Luzviminda Ilagan.