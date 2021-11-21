MANILA - The Department of Health on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots starting Nov. 22, Monday.

In a statement, DOH said those who are part of the A2 and A3 priority groups who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines are now eligible for a booster shot regardless of the brand of their vaccines.

The A2 priority group includes senior citizens, while those living with commorbidities are included in the A3 category

DOH also said those from the A3 category who are in immunocompromised state will be prioritized for the first phase of the booster rollout.

Included in this category are the following:

Immunodeficiency state

People living with HIW

Active cancer of malignancy

Transplant patients

Patients under immunosuppressive treatments

"Implementation of the administration for booster doses will be in Phases. Phase 1 will cover all A2 and A3 - immunocompromised individuals. Phase 2 is for the remaining A3 population," DOH added.

The DOH also reminded the public that the administration of booster doses is not yet available for the general public.

The Philippine government started the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers last week.

As of November 19, the Philippines has administered a total of 73,917,573 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 32,993,083 individuals now fully vaccinated.