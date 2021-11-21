Airport workers get ready as PH eases travel rules

Passengers wear personal protective equipment as they line up at the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 1 in Paranaque City on Sunday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has updated the testing and quarantine protocols for international passengers coming from "green" and "yellow" countries.

Effective Nov. 22, fully vaccinated individuals from yellow list areas will be required to present a negative RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to their departure from origin, said acting Palace spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Upon arrival, they shall undergo a 3-day facility-based quarantine. They will be tested for COVID-19 on the third day, with the date of arrival considered the first day, Nograles said in a press briefing.

Fully-vaccinated Filipinos coming from "green" states or jurisdictions who fail to take a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 72 hours prior to their departure must undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative test result.

"After this, the individual is enjoined to self-monitoring until the 14th day of their arrival with the date of arrival being the first day," Nograles added.

Nograles said fully-vaccinated Filipinos with negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours prior to their departure from green countries or jurisdictions are not required to undergo facility-based quarantine and take another RT-PCR test.

On the other hand, fully-vaccinated foreigners from green states or jurisdictions are required to present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure and no longer need to observe facility-based quarantine and take another RT-PCR test upon arrival.