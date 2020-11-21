TESDA chief Isidro Lapeña tests positive for COVID-19

Isidro Lapeña, director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed through his office Saturday.

In a statement issued through TESDA information chief Gerty Pagaran, Lapeña said his PCR result came in on Saturday.

"I had my PCR test taken yesterday (Friday) as a requirement for my flight to Mindanao tomorrow (Sunday)," Lapeña said.

"The result I received today stated that I am positive of COVID-19."

Lapeña said he has not been experiencing any symptom, but he is now under isolation as required by COVID-19 protocols.

"Those who came in close contact with me are advised to also go on isolation in accordance with health protocol," he said.

The news came on the same day when Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am sorry to inform [you] that I tested positive for covid19 yesterday. To all who made contact with me pls do the approp[riate] protocols," he said in a statement.

His staff said the senator is OK but currently has cough and cold. His eldest daughter also tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.