P1.5 billion released for typhoon-hit areas — DILG official

Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on Nov. 16, 2020 as floods in other parts of the barangay and adjacent areas brought by Typhoon Ulysses continue to subside. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government has released P1.5 billion in funds for areas badly-hit by recent storms that spawned severe flooding across Luzon, an official from the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Saturday.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said this is in line with the state of calamity declared in Luzon.

"Dahil nga po sa deklarasyon ng state of calamity ay nailabas na po ang SARO (Special Allotment Release Order) at NCA (Notice of Cash Allocation) amounting to P1.5 billion para sa mga LGU na lubhang tinamaan ng sunod-sunod na bagyo sa atin," Malaya said.

(Since state of calamity was declared, the SARO and the NCA were already released, amounting to P1.5 billion for LGUs badly-hit by the consecutive typhoons.)

The funds were taken from a P16-billion budget the Department of Budget and Management allocated for disaster response.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier placed all of Luzon under a state of calamity after consecutive storms, notably Typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses, ravaged parts of the country's biggest island, causing catastrophic floods.

Other local government units affected by the storms may request funds from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Malaya added.

"Puwede sila kumuha sa pondo ng National Disaster Risk Reduction [and Management] Council. Kailangan lang nila gumawa ng request sa OCD para makapag-tap sa pondong ito," Malaya said.

(They can get funds from the NDRRMC. They just need to make a request to the Office of Civil Defense to tap these funds.)

Among other areas hit by widespread floods during Ulysses was Metro Manila, particularly Marikina.