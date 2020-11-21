6 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao: military

MANILA - Six members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to authorities in Maguindanao Friday morning, the military said.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Armed Force of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command, said Badtogan Amino, a.k.a. Alas Amino/Boy Alas, the sub-group leader of the Bungos Faction, and his followers Rasid Sangkali, Nasrudin Talib, Mohammad Abdul Samad, Khulo Amino and Aladin Gaapar surrendered to the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

The group also surrendered one 81mm mortar with base plate and one modified M14, one .50-caliber Barret, and two 7.62mm sniper rifles.

“With all our substantial gains and successful campaigns, Joint Task Force Central will remain steadfast in working for lasting peace in central Mindanao,” said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Central Commander.

Vinluan said the surrender is a result of continuing offensives and non-combat operations launched by Joint Task Force Central.

“Likewise, this is also attributable to the good governance of the local chief executives and to the collaborative efforts of the military, other security agencies, the different stakeholders, and the peace-loving people of Maguindanao,” Vinluan said.

To date, a total of 191 officials and member of the BIFF have been disarmed through their surrender since January.

Most of them have benefited from the livelihood programs of the government.

