Up to LGUs to cancel classes during transport strike: Duterte

Commuters board a Free Ride (Libreng Sakay) bus service provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in Monumento, Caloocan, as transport groups begin their 3-day transport strike on November 20, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Jonathan Cellona

MANILA — The Department of Education will not cancel classes for the ongoing transport strike, Vice President Sara Duterte said Monday, adding she had been assured that there was no need to.

She said, however, that local government units may decide to cancel them if needed.

Some private schools have announced a shift to online and hybrid learning in anticipation of the transport strike, which began Monday and could run until Wednesday

"The general rule is there will be no cancellation of classes during a transport strike," she said.

"The only exception is if the local government unit will declare a cancellation of classes, but the [Metropolitan Manila Development Authority] do not recommend the cancellation of classes."

She said that the MMDA had assured her that it is "more than ready" to assist stranded commuters.

Duterte, who is officer-in-charge of the executive branch while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is abroad, also said that the President has directed government agencies to minimize the inconvenience to commuters especially since classes and work had not been called off.

She also advised transport groups like PISTON to continue dialogues with the government and to bring their objections to the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program to the table.