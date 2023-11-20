Phivolcs photo

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Samar on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake, initially recorded at 5.6-magnitude, was located 15 kilometers southeast of Calbiga town, Phivolcs said in its updated advisory. The tremor hit at around 12:57 p.m. at a depth of 72 kilometers.

The quake was felt in several neighboring areas, such as Ormoc City and Leyte, with "strong" Intensity 5 being reported in Borongan City and Catbalogan City. Phivolcs said an earthquake this strong could cause small, light, and unstable objects to fall or overturn.

The Phivolcs added in its bulletin that damage to properties was unlikely. However, it warned that the quake could spawn aftershocks.

The Samar quake came just days after a deadly temblor hit southern Mindanao.

The Philippines is regularly hit by earthquakes as it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity.