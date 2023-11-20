Passengers ride the EDSA Bus Carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health recorded 1,210 new COVID cases from November 14 to 20.

This is seven percent higher than COVID cases in the week of November 7 to 13.

Of the new cases, 14 were severe and critical. Nine deaths were recorded, of which 4 happened from November 7 to 20.

A total of 284 severe and critical cases of COVID were admitted to the hospital as of Sunday.

Of the 1,622 ICU beds allocated for COVID, 164 or 10.1 percent, were occupied. Non-ICU bed utilization was at 16.1 percent.

The DOH reminded the public not to be complacent and continue to practice minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, staying in well ventilated places, and isolating immediately when symptoms are felt.

FROM THE ARCHIVES