Earthquake also jolts parts of Cebu

CEBU CITY — Students of a university in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City were forced to leave their classrooms early afternoon Monday after an earthquake struck parts of Visayas.

Student Venice Awid said that they were in the middle of exams when the quake happened.



“We had to bring our exams out,” said Awid.



They were evacuated to a lower ground while their school personnel cleared the premises.



According to Phivolcs, a 5.2 magnitude hit Calbiga, Samar.



This earthquake was also felt in Cebu City with intensity 3 but no damage and other incidents were recorded.