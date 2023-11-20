MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday said it has approved the release of P3 billion to augment the social welfare department's program aimed at assisting individuals and families in "dire need."

The release of the additional allocation covers the budget deficiency for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the DBM said in a statement.

AICS is one of the key services of the DSWD that provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services or needs of a person or family, the DBM said.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the release on Nov. 16, 2023. She noted that it was anchored on the special provision in the 2023 General Appropriations Act on the use of Unprogrammed Appropriations.

"In adherence with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive, we will continue to strengthen social protection measures for our kababayans, especially the marginalized and vulnerable sectors," she said in the statement.