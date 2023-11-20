MANILA - The Commission on Audit (COA) told the Senate that it aims to finish its audit report on the confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President before Christmas.



This was according to Sen. Sonny Angara, budget sponsor of the COA during the budget deliberation on Monday.



Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked Angara for an update on COA’s on-going audit of the OVP’s spending of its confidential fund.



“We had information then that during the proceedings of the HOR, it was stated that on 17th of January 2023 , the OVP submitted a liquidation report covering these funds (P125 million) and that COA was auditing the use of this P125 million and that committed to finish by the 15th of November. Maari bang malaman kung ano ang status ng audit na ito?” Hontiveros asked Angara.



According to Angara, the audit is still on-going but COA said this will be finished by December because the OVP just submitted documents last October 19, 2023.



“Still on-going, since apparently the OVP submitted documents last 19 October which are being processed by the commission,” Angara replied.



Angara confirmed that what was submitted by the OVP in January was just the initial report and additional supporting documents in October 19.



Angara believes in one month, the COA can finish its audit report on OVP’s confidential fund.



“I believe in one month they will have completed it,” Angara said.



“So bago araw ng pasko, may Christmas gift ang COA sa 'tin?” Hontiveros asked Angara.



“Yes your honor, you could put it that way,” Angara said.



PHARMALLY UPDATE



Hontiveros also asked for the COA’s special audit report on the Pharmally scandal.



According to Angara, on August 31, 2023, the COA submitted a report to the Senate President consisting of 9 books on the Pharmally deals.



Angara read excerpts of the COA report on Pharmally detailing the shortcomings of the Health Department.



“The DOH did not appropriately exercise administrative control in ensuring the availability of PPEs and medical supplies, it failed to effectively coordinate with PS-DBM on the timeliness of the procurements, schedule of deliveries and periodical consumption of supplies, the availability of suitable warehouse facilities was not given due consideration. The DOH did not exert efforts in monitoring the liquidation of fund transfer to PS-DBM, the PS-DBM on their part have failed in observing price scanning or preliminary market survey particularly on determining reasonable unit prices, inconsistent process flows, price analysis from other legitimate business establishments, no request for further negotiations from the two entities who offered to supply contracts among others,” Angara said.



The COA is expected to submit to the office of Sen. Hontiveros the full report of the COA audit on the Pharmally mess.



The budget of the commission is now deemed submitted for the body’s consideration.