ARTA expands coverage of survey on gov’t agencies in 2023

MANILA — The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on Monday announced that it would expand the coverage of its performance evaluation of national and local government officials.

This, after receiving a P10-million budget for the program.

The Report Card Survey 2.0 measures the quality and efficiency of services from national agencies, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations, state colleges, universities and hospitals, as well as water districts, said ARTA director general Ernesto Perez.



“Scorecard ito para sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno para masukat yugn kalidad at efficiency ng serbisyong publiko na kanilang ginagawa sang ayon sa kanilang mandato,” he told state television PTV.

This year’s survey will now cover 860 government agencies from 50 in 2022 after the budget for the effort was hiked to P10 million from P800,000, he said.

A third party survey company was tapped to conduct the study which would require at least 30 customers from each government office to answer 40 questions about the quality of service they have experienced, Perez said.

“Makakaasa po ang taumbayan na hindi po ito magkakaroon ng pagdodoktor… dahil very sceintific,” he said.

Last year, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Trade and Industry, local government of Valenzuela, University of the Philippines-Diliman and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center topped the Report Card Survey, the ARTA chief said.