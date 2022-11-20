Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA - A health workers’ group on Sunday asked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to take action on the government’s obligation to give health workers their benefits mandated by law.

Robert Mendoza, President of Alliance of Health Workers, said other public hospitals in the regions as well as private facilities have yet to receive their Health Emergency Allowance in full.

“Marami pa po silang (government) utang, mula noong nag-expire yung ating Bayanihan 2 law… noong June 2021. May utang pa sila ng July to December 2021, and then July 2022 up to the present,” Mendoza told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(The government still owes health workers a lot from the time Bayanihan 2 Law expired in June 2021. It still has to give benefits for the period July-December 2021, and July 2022 up to the present.)

“So, anlaki ng utang ng Department of Health sa mga health workers. Ang tawag nga dito, natatawa kami, na sinasabing ‘Health Emergency Allowance’. Pero hindi na yata ‘Health Emergency’. ‘Health Delayed Allowance’ na po ang tawag dito kasi delayed na delayed na para sa mga health workers,” he added.

(So, the Department of Health really owes the health workers a lot. They call it, ‘Health Emergency Allowance’. But it’s more appropriate to call it ‘Health Delayed Allowance’ because it’s long overdue already.)

Mendoza said the lack of a permanent DOH secretary is a contributory factor in the delay of health workers’ benefits, although the slow process in the release had already been observed during the previous administration.

“Ang problema, ang Department of Health nagkaroon ng another supplemental IRR kaya binago lahat ang submission ng mga requirements. Nai-submit naman ito lahat sa ngayon. Ang inaantay na lang talaga, yung release ng budget from the DBM,” he said.

(The problem was the DOH issued another supplemental Implementing Rules and Regulation so all requirements for submission were changed. While these were complied with already, the budget from the DBM has yet to be released.)

“Para masaya ang Pasko ng ating mga health workers, kahit unahin sana ang backpay from July to December 2021, kasi malaki din yun,” he added.

(We hope the government will initially release the July-December 2021 allowances so our health workers will have a merry celebration of Christmas.)

Health workers from various hospitals demand a higher public health budget during a protest at the Senate in Pasay City on November 17, 2022. The group urged senators to increase the budget for public hospitals and fund their COVID-19 benefits for the year 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mendoza said that even though DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire had also expressed hope that the benefits will be released before Christmas, his group is not taking it as an assurance.

Mendoza noted that those deployed in high risk areas are supposed to receive P9,000 per month; P6,000 for those in medium risk areas; and P3,000 for those in low risk areas. The amount is subject to 20 percent tax.

“Sana, si President Bongbong, kasi doon sa Republic Act 11712, sa dulo may nakalagay na kautusan, ‘ang presidente ng Pilipinas ay bigyan ng authority para bayaran na itong mga health workers na ito batay sa batas na nito’, kaya kay President Bongbong, sana, gawan na niya ng paraan. At marami naman siyang pondo na puwedeng pagkunan,” he said.

(I hope that President Bongbong Marcos will do something about this problem because under Republic Act 11712, the president is authorized to take action to pay health workers what is due them under that law.)

“Para wala ng utang ang ating pamahalaan sa taong ito, bayaran na yung backpay ng ating Health Emergency Allowance para sa mga health workers. Para patuloy na hindi ma-demoralize ang ating mga health workers at aalis talaga ito sa ating bansa,” he added.

(The Emergency Health Allowance of our health workers should be settled already so that the government won’t have any debt anymore to them, and so that our health workers won’t be demoralized anymore otherwise they will really find jobs overseas.)

“Sana, ang Department of Health, ang ating gobyerno, si President Bongbong, gawan na ng aksyon ito para bago man lang mag-Pasko, matuwa naman yung ating mga health workers.”

(( hope the Department of Health, our government, President Bongbong will take action on this so that before Christmas, our health workers will have something to be happy about.)

Amid the soaring prices of basic goods, he said the basic pay of health workers is not enough to sustain their needs, Mendoza said.

“Kaya nga panawagan natin nung dinoble ni President Duterte yung sahod ng kapulisan sa kaniyang termino, dapat doblehin din yung sahod ng áting mga health workers dahil aalis yung ating mga health workers, maraming nagre-resign, nagre-retire, early retirement para lang makapag-ano ng greener pasture, makapunta ng ibang bansa,” he said.

The group, he said, has recommended that the budget allocation for the health sector in 2023 should be 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic project, to be able to address the problem of understaffing, which affects the welfare of health workers.