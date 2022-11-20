Rain pours on pedestrians in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring rains to parts of Luzon and Visayas, PAGASA said Sunday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said that the ITCZ is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rains over the Kalayaan Group of Islands.

Light to moderate with at time heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon province, Quirino, Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan, and the rest of Palawan.

PAGASA cautioned that the rains brought by the ITCZ may trigger flooding and landslides.

"The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," PAGASA said.

