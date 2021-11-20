LOS ANGELES - The Philippine consulate here in Los Angeles has said they are hoping for justice for alleged victims in the sex trafficking case involving Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, as they continue to monitor the indictment.

Consul General Edgar Badajos said they are also prepared to assist Filipino citizens involved in the case, whether alleged victims or accused, since it is under the jurisdiction of the US legal system.

"As to the members, we wish that things will turn out fine for everybody but most importantly for the alleged victims, that they be given justice in the laws of the United States," Badajos said.

"It is our responsibility to provide assistance to any of the accused and the victims who are still Filipinos to extend the necessary and appropriate consular assistance and none of them have contacts us yet but we are ready to extend assistance as appropriate. Philippine nationals," he said.

The US indictment accused 9 church members and officials of the Philippine-based church of orchestrating a sex trafficking scheme, along with labor trafficking and immigration fraud charges.

The sex-trafficking operation allegedly threatened victims as young as 12 with "eternal damnation" and physical abuse if they refused to do "night duty" for the pastor, a close friend of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Several of the defendants and alleged victims are based in Los Angeles. The neighborhood of Van Nuys is home to the church's North American headquarters which was also raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last year amid immigration fraud charges.

Aside from the Van Nuys compound, The Kingdom of Jesus Christ did have at least one in Southern California but it has since closed down because of the pandemic.

Members have told ABS-CBN News that active church members are continuing to hold their services, while sources who know the alleged victims said they are under the care of anti-human trafficking programs.

According to a Kingdom of Jesus Christ lawyer, the legal proceedings are expected to take place in Los Angeles.

The latest indictment adds Quiboloy and 5 other new defendants to an existing indictment filed in 2020. Prosecutors said US authorities arrested 3 of the new defendants on Thursday, but 3 others, including Quiboloy, were believed to be in the Philippines.

It is so far unclear if Quiboloy and the other Philippine-based defendants will be extradited.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, meanwhile, said his agency has yet to receive any extradition request for Quiboloy from US authorities through the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Duterte’s acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the government is ready to cooperate with US authorities on the matter.

— With a report from Reuters

WATCH