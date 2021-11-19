Photo courtesy of NTF vs COVID-19

MANILA — More than 600,000 additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Philippines on Friday evening.

The new shipment of 609,570 vials of the US-made vaccine was purchased by the Philippine government from the United States.

The Inter-agency task force (IATF) against COVID-19 aims to reach 5 million jabs administered daily.

Earlier this month, the Philippines began the vaccination of minors 12 to 17 years old in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs are currently the only brands with emergency use authority for children in the age bracket. No vaccine has, however, been approved for toddlers and school-age children.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 32.9 million individuals while some 40.9 million others have received an initial dose as of Thursday, according to government data.

— With a report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

