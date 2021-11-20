Malacañang on Saturday announced the Inter-Agency Task Force's (IATF) approval to use the COVID-19 alert level system nationwide.

The alert level system, which was pilot-tested in the National Capital Region (NCR), will be implemented nationwide starting Monday, said acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved to implement Phase 4 of the Alert Level System placing the remaining regions under respective Alert Levels from 22 November 2021 to 30 November 2021, thereby covering all regions in the country," said Nograles in a statement.

Placed under Alert Level 2 are Benguet, Abra and Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in Region IV-B; Butuan City, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte in Region XIII (CARAGA); and Basilan, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Now under Alert Level 3 are Apayao, Mountain Province and Ifugao in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Dinagat Islands in CARAGA; and Sulu in BARMM.