UN mobilizes P182-million typhoon aid to Philippines

Residents of Barangay Damurog in Alcala, Cagayan load up relief goods on November 18, 2020, amid muddied pathways left by the flood brought by Typhoon Ulysses. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The United Nations (UN) has mobilized some P182 million worth of aid to provinces in the Philippines severely affected by the rampage of typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

In a statement released Thursday, the UN said the European Union, Sweden, US, Australia, Germany and New Zealand were among those that donated financially to help at least 260,000 Filipinos.

The Australian government has donated P6.48 million through the Red Cross, World Food Programme, UN Population Fund, and the Family Planning Organisation of the Philippines, the statement read.

The Humanitarian Aid Department of the European Commission, meanwhile, announced to give P74.5 million.

Sweden, through Save the Children and the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) and Plan International, said it would donate P67.6 million.

New Zealand’s government has also donated some P7.2 million through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the government of Germany, provided financial assistance through existing projects with the UN Agency on Migration worth P7.2 million.

The UN earlier said it launched its humanitarian needs and priorities plan (HNPP) document, in partnership with other humanitarian organizations, that raised $45.5 million to deliver assistance to residents in 16 of its “prioritized municipalities” in Catanduanes and Albay affected by Typhoon Rolly, which became a supertyphoon when it ravaged the region during its peak.

“The HNPP is being updated in light of the impact of Typhoon Vamco (local name: Ulysses),” it said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., welcomed the relief efforts from different organizations and countries.

“Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses have brought great suffering to Filipinos. We are a resilient country and we will get back on our feet as we always do, but the generosity of these countries will make our recovery that much faster,” said Locsin.

Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said this is part of UN’s “early recovery efforts” to help Filipinos.

“With support from resource partners, the UN and the humanitarian community translate international solidarity into concrete actions that combine emergency relief assistance and early recovery efforts to help people get back on their feet,” Gonzalez said.

As of Thursday, Ulysses has killed at least 73 people and injured 24 others, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Typhoon Ulysses has so far left some P6.1 billion in damage to infrastructure and P4 billion in damage to agriculture in Luzon.

