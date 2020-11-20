Task force allows on-site medical, foreign service exams; central bank survey

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on November 5, 2020. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has allowed on-site exams for the medical sector and foreign service, and a survey by the central bank, Malacañang said Friday.

The IATF, which met yesterday, approved "the adoption of the guidelines for the conduct of on-site, written, oral and practical specialty and subspecialty examinations issued by the Philippine Medical Association (PMA)," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The task force also allowed the on-site conduct of the 2020 Foreign Service Officer Examinations on Dec. 15 to 17, 2020, he said in a statement.

A nationwide survey by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on consumer payments was also given the green light, Roque added.

The Philippines has reported 413,430 coronavirus infections, of which 30,493 were active as of Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: