Supreme Court sets January 2021 oral arguments on petitions vs anti-terror law

MANILA — The Supreme Court (SC) has set a date to hear oral arguments on several petitions filed against the controversial Anti-Terrorism Law, based on an advisory a petitioner received Friday.

The oral arguments are set to begin on January 19, 2021, according to the high court advisory. It also enumerated issues to be discussed.

The SC also scheduled a preliminary conference on Nov. 26.

As of Nov. 3, 37 petitions have been filed against the anti-terrorism measure, with several groups reiterating, through various motions, their pleas to stop its enforcement soon after the issuance of the law’s implementing rules and regulations last month.

The petitions warn of several provisions in the law that they believe may lead to human rights violations.

Solicitor General Jose Calida had previously opposed the conduct of oral arguments on the petitions questioning the anti-terrorism measure, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Calida said at least 300 petitioners will have to converge for the oral arguments, violating quarantine protocols.

He also rejected holding oral arguments through videoconference, saying he would still need at least 25 lawyers and staff to stay with him in 1 room.

More details to follow.



RELATED VIDEO