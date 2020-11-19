PAGASA: Generally fair weather in PH Friday

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA – The Philippines is expected to have fair weather on Friday after a spate of typhoons that struck the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren told Teleradyo only the northeast monsoon or amihan was affecting northern extreme Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with chances of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, several cloud clusters spotted east of Mindanao have a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, Clauren said.

The cloud clusters are expected to bring rains in parts of Mindanao in the next few days, she added.