More beds, One Hospital Command set up in Baguio to decongest COVID-19 wards

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — With Baguio City’s hospitals reaching “high risk” levels because of COVID-19 bed occupancy, the Department of Health on Friday said measures are now in place to decongest them.

“Ang current critical utilization ng Baguio City is 76% which is at high risk. Wala pa naman dun sa critical zone (85% or more),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(The current critical utilization of Baguio City is 76% which is at high risk. We have not yet reached the critical zone.)

Vergeire said they already met with Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

She insisted though that the COVID-19 cases in Baguio has “plateaued.”

Based on the DOH COVID-19 tracker, Baguio logged more than 200 cases every week since October and after a spike of 349 cases during the last week of September.

“As we always say we have to cautiously interpret when we talk about the critical care utilization,” Vergeire said, explaining that it only refers to beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

She explained that 30% of beds in a public hospital should be allocated for COVID-19 patients while it is at 20% for private hospitals.

For Baguio, while government hospitals complied, private hospitals only allocated an average of 13% of their beds, Vergeire revealed.

To address the high critical care utilization rate, Vergeire said 150 beds were already added at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

They also advised the city to start its own One Hospital Command that would help public and private hospitals to coordinate and refer patients.

“Dapat mamobilize natin anuman ang resources na meron sa area nila,” she said.

(The resources in that area should be mobilized.)

Vergeire also pointed out that 60% of the active cases in the city have mild symptoms already and could be placed in isolation facilities instead of the hospital. The DOH advised Baguio City to do this for mild COVID-19 patients.

Baguio City was among the areas identified by the OCTA Research Group as high-risk due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and high bed occupancy rates.