Duterte places hometown Davao City under GCQ as COVID-19 infections rise

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has placed his hometown Davao City back under General Community Quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the city, his spokesman said Friday.

The southern city will revert to GCQ, the third strictest in a 4-level lockdown scheme, "effective immediately" until Nov. 30, said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

Only select businesses are allowed to operate at full capacity in GCQ areas.

The President assigned Melquiades Feliciano, Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 for the Cities and Bacolod and Cebu, to head the contact-tracing teams that would be deployed to the city, Roque said.

A One Hospital Command Center will likewise be established there to ensure an efficient referral system as private hospitals are mandated to increase their ward bed occupancy by at least 20 to 30 percent, he said in a statement.

The government will address the shortage of nurses in health facilities and to provide additional high-oxygen cannulae, drugs for treating COVID-19, and medical equipment, Roque added.

Accommodation establishments will be tapped to serve as quarantine facilities for health workers and patients with COVID-19, he said.

The Philippines has tallied 413,430 coronavirus infections. In the last 14 days, Davao City accounted for 1,070 of these cases, according to the health department's website.

The President's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is mayor of Davao City.