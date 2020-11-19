Did Robredo bring a 'director' to typhoon relief programs? No, that was a nurse

Vice President Leni Robredo during a press briefing at the Office of the Vice President in Quezon City on December 16, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Vice President Robredo on Thursday decried a "purveyor of fake news" who made it seem that she brought the media to record her helping families and residents affected by the destructive Typhoon Ulysses and other recent calamities.

She showed the post of one Twitter user who alleged that Robredo even brought a director to capture her handing out assistance.

But Robredo said the pictures were taken by the media at an inauguration event of a mental health facility in San Remigio, Cebu in 2018.

"Yung tinuturo po nilang director daw is a nurse in charge of the mental health facility and siya yung nagpapakita sa amin ng iba ibang rooms ng facility while she was touring us around," the Vice President said in a Facebook post Thursday.

"Uulitin ko po, hindi kami nagbitbit ng media sa aming lakad. There are media people assigned to cover us but they don’t go with us pag bumababa kami. Ang naalala ko lang time that they were covering us on a daily basis was when I was appointed ICAD co-chair," she said.

Robredo also slammed one Facebook user, who reportedly has been spewing unwarranted and boorish claims against her on social media.

"Tuwing wala na silang matinong argumento, kabastusan na ang ibinabato. Inamin na ng cabinet officials na mali yung information nila. Ngayong wala nang argumento, kabastusan na kasunod," she said.

"Marami nang beses nilang sinabi na nanlalaki ako. Ilang beses, nag post ng mga pictures na kung sino sinong kasama ko, sinasabing boyfriend ko. Dalawang beses, kaibigan kong gay yung napagbintangan," Robredo added.

"Pero yung paulit ulit na ginagamit, yung nagtratrabaho for me na assigned ng aming partido to handle my political needs. Siya yung kadalasan nagco-coordinate ng lahat na concerns with politicians and with local leaders. Pag ang lakad ko may halong engagement with politicians, kasama siya sa team.

"And hindi ko lang gusto kasi sinasali pa yung pamilya niya. Napakabait sa amin ng buong pamilya niya. Tumutulong sila sa maraming proyekto namin hanggang ngayon. Huwag na sana nilang idamay sa kabastusan nila kung ako lang naman ang pinupuntirya nila," she said.

The Vice President earlier said that although she's used to all the insults hurled against her, she won't stop calling out persons who spread lies about her.

This after Duterte claimed she was looking for his whereabouts at the height of typhoon Ulysses' rampage across the country.

However, Robredo did not make any statement that she was looking for Duterte's presence during the typhoon.

Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo and Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana also claimed she hitched a ride on a government plane when she distributed aid to typhoon-hit Catanduanes.

Both Cabinet officials have apologized to the Vice President, but the Palace indignantly said Duterte won't be doing the same as his reaction was allegedly justified.

