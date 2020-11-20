Detained activist Nasino asks judicial board to dismiss Manila judge

Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino and representatives of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers arrive at the wake of 3-month-old baby River at a funeral home in Pandacan, Manila on October 14, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Detained activist Reina Mae Nasino on Friday asked the Supreme Court’s Judicial Integrity Board to dismiss a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge from service for alleged gross ignorance of the law and gross misconduct in ordering her separation from her daughter, who eventually died.

Nasino, who is facing illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges, accused Manila RTC Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali of gross ignorance of the country’s laws on the mother’s right to breastfeed her baby and the Bangkok Rules allowing a child to stay with her mother in prison if it is in the child’s “best interests.”

Baby River died on Oct. 9 due to pneumonia, almost 2 months after she was separated from her mother, who has been detained at the Manila City Jail.

Nasino also claimed that Umali discriminated against her in citing only a portion of a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) circular and in relying on the statements of the Manila City Jail Female Dorm officer-in-charge to justify her separation from her daughter.

“[The] judge’s misconduct is grave, weighty, and momentous, as opposed to trifling. She ordered premature weaning of an innocent and helpless infant from her mother’s protection because to her biased mind, child’s rights mattered less. [J]udge thus put baby River in harm’s way,” she said.

Nasino also accused the RTC judge of disregarding her rights to due process and against unreasonable search and seizures in refusing to subpoena the records for application of search warrant and in upholding its validity despite alleged irregularities.

Nasino gave birth to River on July 1 at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, 8 months after her arrest at the office of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan in Tondo, Manila in November 2019.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers filed an urgent motion asking the court to reunite Nasino and her daughter River for the last time, before the baby was to expire. This was denied.

Nasino was granted limited time to attend the wake and funeral for her daughter, at all times guarded by heavy security.

