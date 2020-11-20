COVID-19 cases in PH reach 415,067; death toll breaches 8,000

Healthcare workers wait at an outdoor drive-through antigen testing facility in Cubao Quezon City on November 10, 2020. COVID-19 cases in the country nears the 400,000 mark with the Department of Health reporting 398,449 total cases since March with 29,018 active cases in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,639 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 415,067.

This is the 11th straight day that the daily tally was below 2,000 although it does not include data from 8 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Of the additional cases, 113 are from Davao City, 76 from Laguna, 75 from Quezon City, 75 from Rizal and 63 from Cavite.

The DOH also recorded 27 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,025.

With 305 additional recovered patients, total recoveries reached 375,237 and active cases are at 31,805.

Of the active cases, 84.7% have mild symptoms, 8.1% are asymptomatic, 4.5% are in critical condition, 2.4% have severe symptoms and 0.21% have moderate symptoms.

Earlier this week, the DOH said it was closely monitoring Davao City because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases. President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown was recently placed under general community quarantine.

Other parts of the country have shown improving numbers, according to the DOH, which noted the decreased average number of cases and number of COVID-19 clusters in some areas.