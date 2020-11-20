COVID-19 vaccines could be in PH before second quarter of 2021, says FDA

Video from DOH

MANILA — The Philippines is speeding up its procurement of vaccines against COVID-19, which could arrive even before the second quarter of 2021, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

This week, the Department of Health asked President Rodrigo Duterte for an executive order allowing the FDA to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccines. The President is expected to issue the EO soon.

Previously, government officials said the Philippines might receive COVID-19 vaccines by the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Asked if this would change with an EUA, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said, “Yes I would think so. Once we have an EUA mechanism in place.”

The EUA would allow the Philippines to shorten its evaluation process for vaccines and to recognize the approval of other regulatory bodies abroad such as the United States’ FDA.

“Once makakuha sila (vaccine developers) ng EUA for example sa US FDA, mas mapapabilis talaga 'yung proseso,” Domingo said.

(Once they get an EUA for example with the US FDA it will speed up the process.)

“We will be able to take a look at evaluations done by these reliable regulatory agencies and that will hasten the process of having an available vaccine,” he added.

Domingo said this as Pfizer and Moderno both showed high rates of effectivity against COVID-19. Both American companies plan to apply for emergency use approval in the US soon.