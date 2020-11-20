Alleged Abu Sayyaf member arrested in Basilan

MANILA - An alleged member of the terror group Abu Sayyaf group (ASG) was arrested early Friday during a joint law enforcement operation in Saluping Island, Basilan.

Munjiral Kabole, who was charged with kidnapping and serious illegal detention, was arrested by cops with the help of the Philippine Coast Guard, the agency said in a statement on Facebook.

Kabole is allegedly among the Abu Sayyaf men who abducted Hja Sadday Jalal at Barangay Kaum-Air, Sumisip, Basilan in 2009. He is supposedly operating under ASG Sub-Leader, Pasil Bayali who is involved in series of harassment among members of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the coast guard added.

Arresting officers also seized one hand grenade, a calibre .45 pistol with magazine loaded with seven live ammunitions, and another magazine loaded with seven live ammunitions during the arrest.

