Samuel inches closer to Eastern Samar

MANILA - Tropical depression Samuel is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.
In its 11 p.m. bulletin, Samuel was last spotted 90 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 65 kph.
Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:
LUZON
- Masbate, including Ticao Island
- Romblon
- Southern Oriental Mindoro
- Southern Occidental Mindoro
- Palawan, including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands
VISAYAS
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Capiz
- Aklan
- Antique
MINDANAO
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del sur
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and southern Quezon. Residents in these areas were warned of possible flooding and landslides.
Classes have been suspended in many provinces and fishermen were advised not to go out to sea.
Samuel is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday.
