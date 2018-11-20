Samuel inches closer to Eastern Samar

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Tropical depression Samuel is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Eastern Samar between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, Samuel was last spotted 90 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 65 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

Masbate, including Ticao Island

Romblon

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Palawan, including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del sur

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and southern Quezon. Residents in these areas were warned of possible flooding and landslides.

Classes have been suspended in many provinces and fishermen were advised not to go out to sea.​

Samuel is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

