MANILA - The shear line will bring cloudy skies and rains over the Bicol region and parts of Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the shear line, "where the cool and dry amihan meets the warm and moist easterlies," is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Palawan, Visayas, orthern Mindanao, and Caraga will likewise have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

PAGASA also warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The northeast monsoon or amihan, meanwhile, will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Quezon and the rest of Bicol region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan, while the rest of Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The localized thunderstorms may cause flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added.

