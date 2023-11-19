PH Red Cross offers psychological first aid for Filipinos in Israel, Gaza

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross on Sunday said it has started offering psychological first aid (PFA) and counseling services to overseas Filipinos affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement, PRC said it launched the Welfare Services' chatline following a request from the Philippine Embassy in Israel.

The chatline, which will operate 24/7 in various platforms like Messenger, Viber and WhatsApp, will offer PFA to both Filipinos in Israel and Gaza, as well as their families in the Philippines.

The chatline also hopes to reconnect Filipinos in Israel and Gaza to their families, and refer them to appropriate agencies with additional support.

According to PRC Secretary-General Dr. Gwen Pang, the chatline is only among the several initiatives of PRC to help the Filipinos in Israel and Gaza.

"Family is one of the reasons why we persevere. Some of us endure life abroad to help our families. Helping them reconnect with their families in this time of crisis, through our RFL program, can fuel them to continue," she said.

Filipinos who need assistance can connect with the PRC's Welfare Services' Chatline and a PRC staff or volunteer will contact them.