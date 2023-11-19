MANILA -- Fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay 846, Pandacan, Manila, around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire escalated to the second alarm but was contained by 9:36 p.m.

TINGNAN: Sumiklab ang sunog sa isang residential area sa Pandacan, Maynila nitong Linggo ng gabi. | via @_izzylee pic.twitter.com/GDi0nwP48V — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

Several houses made of light materials were quickly engulfed by the flames.

Kristine Fajutnao's house was fortunately empty when the fire occurred.



Fajutnao shared: "Nakita lang namin siya sa live ... Pagdating namin ganyan na po ang bahay namin, sira na po. Wala po kaming naisalba kahit isa kahit mga papeles... Buti bahay lang ang nasira samin... Back to zero po kami ulit."



Jerry Fajutnao, Kristine's father, said: "Wala talaga, magpa-Pasko wala kaming nasalba kahit damit man lang... Siyempre mahirap lang po tayo nakatira lang tayo sa maliit na bahay na ganito... Ang trabaho namin isang kain isang tuka lang."



Around 30 houses were damaged by the fire, affecting approximately 60 families, with estimated damages amounting to P200,000 pesos.



"Wala naman pong casualty pero mayroon tayong injured na fire volunteer. Nahulog po siya during firefighting so minor injury lang naman," said Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Inspector Aurelius Mercado.



The BFP is still investigating the cause of the incident.