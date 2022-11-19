Multiple homicide, illegal manufacture of fireworks and pyrotechnics, and damage to property cases are being readied against the owner of a clandestine fireworks manufacturing facility that caught fire Friday morning in Calamba, Laguna.

The incident killed five people and injured several others, including Corral.

It also damaged at least six houses.

Local resident Joel Yadra's house was directly in front of the illegal factory, and said he was lucky to escape the blast with his life.

He recalled hearing the sound of a metal grinder moments before the area caught fire, and quickly bundled his wife and three children to safety by escaping through the back of their house.

His house sustained damage from the blast, including punctures to his roof, and a partially collapsed ceiling.

Yadra said he is at a loss on how to find the money to fix the damage.

Authorities continued to comb the debris left by the incident, to ensure no more gunpowder remained at the site.

Barangay Canlubang Chairman Larry Dimayuga has condemned the incident, and summoned local leaders to explain why they did not discover the clandestine plant.

He also sought the cooperation of the community by reporting anything suspicious in their neighborhood.

Dimayuga added that he will meet with city officials to talk about changes to Calamba's policy on fireworks, which may include a total ban within the city.