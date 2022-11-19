PH firefighters to train in Taiwan over next 3 years

MANILA — Close to 400 Filipino firefighters will visit Taiwan over the next 3 years to enhance their skills at the territory’s fire agency training center, Taipei’s envoy to Manila said Saturday.

An initial batch of 37 firefighters is set to fly to the island by the end of November for a week-long training at the National Fire Agency Training Center in Nantou county, said Ambassador Michael Peiyung Hsu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

All 17 regions in the Philippines are represented in the group, he said.

The batch will be divided into 2 and will receive different trainings, Hsu said.

More firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are expected to follow as part of a Philippine-Taiwan training agreement, the ambassador said.

“In the future 3 years, we could train 384 firefighters from the Philippines. We signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with your government,” Hsu said during remarks at a community fire safety event in Mandaluyong City.

“We want to see the firefighters in the Philippines would be better trained, be better equipped. So I hope one of you will join the training,” he added, speaking to firefighters in attendance.

The National Fire Agency Training Center at the Zhushan township in Nantou is considered the largest in Asia and third-largest in the world, according to a report by the Taipei Times.

The 109-hectare campus features various environments for firefighter training simulations from water to urban terrain.

A 2019 Taipei Times report said the training center has hosted Filipino-Chinese volunteer fire brigades for training every year since opening in 2010.

Taiwanese media also reported Taipei was in talks with Manila in 2018 to train Filipino firefighters in disaster response and relief at the facility.