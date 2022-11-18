Mga grupo nababahala sa itinatakbo ng COP27

MAYNILA—Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala ang iba't-ibang environmental at civil society organizations sa itinatakbo ng pag-uusap ng mga lider ng iba't-ibang bansa sa 27th session of Conference of Parties (COP27) na ginaganap sa Egypt patungkol sa climate change.

Sa virtual press conference na inorganisa ng Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development na dinaluhan ng kanilang mga counterparts sa ibat-ibang bansa sa Asya, sinabi ni Lidy Nacpil, coordinator ng APMDD, na mas lalong dapat bantayan ang pag-uusap ng mga lider na kasama sa nasabing kumperensiya at ang lalamanin ng mga kasulatang mabubuo dito.

Aniya, dapat sana ay ngayon na ang huling araw ng COP27 pero inanunsyong palalawigin pa ito hanggang sa Linggo dahil karamihan sa mga isyu na kasama sa agenda ng COP27 ay hindi pa nareresolba.

“One major area which we have been monitoring is the call for rapid and equitable and just phase out of fossil fuel and transition to 100% renewable energy,” sabi ni Nacpil.

Naniniwala ang grupo na importante ito para tugunan ang tumitindi pang problema ng buong mundo sa climate change.

“Eighty percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are coming from energy systems running on fossil fuels and the world does not have much time to phase out fossil fuels before we breach the temperature rise limit of 1.5 degrees which is the goal of this negotiation to keep the temperature rise from breaching 1.5 degrees,” ani Nacpil.

Sa ngayon, sabi ni Nacpil, mukhang walang magiging pagbabago o mas lalo pang lalala ang mga napagkasunduan sa COP26 noong isang taon.

“At the moment, it looks like that the text that's going to come out of COP 27 is going to take us even further behind what was reached on COP26 in Glasgow a year ago ... in the draft decision text what it says there now is a referral to a phase-down of unabated coal so they’re no longer talking about all fossil fuels like coal, gas and oil they’re simply focusing on coal and in fact they’re qualifying the phase-out by just addressing unabated coal,” paliwanag ni Nacpil.

Sabi naman ni Atty. Aaron Pedrosa, co-convenor ng Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), mistulang walang pagmamadali ang mga lider na kasamang nag-uusap sa COP27 para tugunan sa lalong madaling panahon ang problema sa climate change.

Inihalimbawa ni Pedrosa ang sitwasyon sa Pilipinas na malimit aniyang hinahagupit ng mga kalamidad.

“On the provision on energy there is no unequivocal mention and clarity as to covering intermediated finance or finance coming from corporations who are funding fossil projects in our country - in the Philippines, in Indonesia, in Vietnam, etc … It is business as usual ( it seems ) even as there is now urgency to respond to the climate crisis, and the ministerial declaration on loss and damage does not include statement on finance. Without finance of the plans the commitments here remained commitments and plans ... this COP is failing the global south both in ambition and in text,” sabi ni Pedrosa.

Sabi ni Pedrosa, kung hindi maayos ang mga programa para sa climate change, asahan nang lalo pang titindi ang mga kalamidad na tumatama sa Pilipinas at sa iba pang mga bansa sa buong mundo.

“What does it mean to countries like the Philippines? it spells disasters for countries like the Philippines who in 2013 by our latest estimates … 74 million Filipinos will be affected by sea level rise that is more than 60% of our population by then,” aniya.