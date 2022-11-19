US Vice President Kamala Harris waves upon her arrival at the Yokota Air Base, Tokyo suburbs, Japan, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said he sees no problem with US Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Palawan, the Philippines' closest island to disputed areas in the South China Sea.

Harris is expected to arrive in Palawan on November 21 to receive a briefing about the current situation in the West Philippine Sea, a part of the strategic waterway that China has claimed almost entirely.

“I don’t see why they should,” Marcos told journalists when asked if a high-ranking US official’s visit near the disputed waters would earn the ire of China.

“She’s (Harris) in the Philippines and she is visiting another part of the Philippines. It is our closest area to South China Sea. It is very clear she is on Philippine territory,” he said.

China and the US have been in a tug-of-war over influence in Southeast Asia, a region seen as a center of economic growth and a strategic area for military positioning.

Earlier this week, Marcos met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time on the sidelines of the APEC meetings in Thailand.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Xi told Marcos that the Philippines should reject “acts of bullying” in the South China Sea.

When asked about that statement, Marcos said: “I suppose the term bullying is not exactly accurate. I would characterize it as something different.”

“What we should pursue is that we should make sure that we, in the region, are the ones who will decide the future of the region. Wag natin pabayaan na dinidiktahan tayo ng kahit sino,” he said.

“It is us in ASEAN, us in Asia who should decide… Dapat ang mga tiga-doon ang magkukumpas kung saan ang takbo ng region na yan,” he said.

“When it comes to security and defense in the Asia Pacific, it has to be a joint response. We would do much better if we respond as a group,” he added.

WATCH