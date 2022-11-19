Man suspected of stealing identity online arrested

MANILA — A 23-year-old man suspected of using the Facebook accounts of some relatives of a top-ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) officer to solicit money from their social media friends fell in an entrapment operation on Friday evening.

According to the victim, alias Maria, the incident began around August 2022 after an unidentified assailant/s stole the family’s tablet and other belongings from their home.

“August 20 nalooban kami. Nataon wala asawa ko. Nakita ko sabog sabog gamit namin at wallet kalat kalat. 'Tas una ko naisip yung tablet na nasa kusina, (natira) charger na lang,” she recalled.

She continued: “After nun, ginagamit yung 3 account naka log-in—asawa ko, ako, at anak ko.”

Maria explained that the suspect would ask for around P100-P300 from friends and family members.

While the amount is small, Maria explained the suspect targeted nearly everyone on their accounts.

“Ginagamit anak ko, walang pangkain. Asawa ko, na aksidente daw, ganon sinasabi,” Maria said.

“Nakakahiya yun lalo na para sa anak ko,” she added.

Police apprehended the suspect at a money remittance outlet after the victim's mother told her the account again asked for money.

“Nanghingi ng pera. Sabi ng biktima sa FB messenger, humihingi ng pera meron nakausap sa pamilya nila, kaya nahuli sa akto," Cyber Crime Response Officer-In-Charge PLtCol Jay Guillermo said.

According to Guillermo, another person, who is still at large, is possibly involved in the same modus.

"Ayon sa hinuli, sila ay mag partner. Yung babae, inutusan siya kunin ang pera. So, may iimbestigahan pa," he said.

ABS-CBN News is still trying to get the defense of the suspect, who will possibly face charges for illegal access and identity theft.

The suspect may also face the complaint of robbery or theft if proven that they were the ones who stole the tablet from the residence of the victims.

Guillermo also warned the public that there is a big possibility that similar cases will become more rampant once Republic Act 11934 or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act is implemented.

Thus, the anti-cybercrime officer advises the public to never save their passwords on their gadgets and to always log out.

