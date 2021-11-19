Photo by Bureau of Customs

Customs agents seized anew five containers of smuggled red onions misdeclared as "mantou” or Chinese steamed buns at Mindanao Container Terminal Sub-Port in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental Thursday.

The shipment from China, which was consigned to EMV Consumer Goods Trading, arrived at Mindanao Container Terminal Sub-Port in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental last November 13, 2021.

A spot check conducted by Customs Examiner Rodil Flancia with representatives from different government agencies revealed the presence of smuggled goods inside the containers estimated to be worth P14 million.

Photo by Bureau of Customs

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has requested for the grounding of the 19 remaining containers consigned to the same consignee pending a physical examination. A warrant of seizure and detention will be issued against the shipment while the consignee may face charges for violation of the provisions of RA 10863 or Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The Department of Agriculture has warned the public against buying smuggled vegetables from China, saying smuggled goods pose a health hazard.