MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said it was monitoring a low-pressure area of Catanduanes.

In a 24-hour public weather forecast issued Friday, PAGASA said the low-pressure area was last seen 205 km east-northeast of Virac town, Catanduanes.

It was expected to bring about cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the Camarines provinces and Quezon province, the state weather bureau added.

This could cause possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains, said PAGASA.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon continued to be affected by amihan or northeast monsoon.

These areas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, PAGASA said.