MANILA— Over 1.3 million more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses procured by the national government arrived in the Philippines Friday.

The vaccine shipment aboard China Airlines flight CI701 landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport before 9:51 a.m.

More than 1.3 million Moderna COVID vaccine doses procured by the national government arrive in the Philippines



📸 NTF against COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/y6WlYYu0aP — Vivienne Gulla (@VivienneGulla) November 19, 2021

This brings the total number of COVID-19 jabs delivered to the country to 130.3 million doses. This includes 13.9 million from Moderna.

Deputy Presidential Peace Adviser Undersecretary Isidro Purisima, who represented vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. at the vaccine arrival, said the newly-delivered Moderna jabs will be used to help ramp up the country’s COVID vaccinations, as he encouraged the public anew to get the shot against the deadly disease.

Of the 77 million Filipinos targeted for priority vaccination, 32.9 million have been fully vaccinated, while 40.9 million have received their first dose.

“With the arrival of vaccines, we have enough vaccines for the ramping up of our vaccination. We are encouraging our people to be vaccinated,” Purisima said.

“This will be our best gift for ourselves, for our family and for our community and the Filipino people. Please be encouraged to be vaccinated,” he added.

On Friday afternoon, the Philippines is also scheduled to receive more than 2.8 million shots of the Sputnik V two-dose vaccine procured by the government.

Along with it, the first batch of 5,000 single-dose Sputnik V Light donated by the Russia government will also be delivered.

The Philippines is set to hold the "National COVID-19 Vaccination Days" from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, which aims to vaccinate 15 million people in 3 days.